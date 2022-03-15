Hijab controversy: Karnataka HC to deliver verdict today; schools shut, ban on large gatherings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shivamogga: Students walk back to their homes after being denied entry with hijab, at a college, in Shivamogga, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

The full bench of the court concluded its final hearing on the case on Monday.

In January, six girls protested against college authorities denying them entry without hijab.

The Karnataka High Court will deliver its verdict on the ongoing Hijab controversy in the state today, that stirred up conversations across the country. The full bench of the court concluded its final hearing on the case on Monday (March 14). Ahead of the court's verdict, large gatherings have been banned and schools have been shut in the state. Apart from this, agitations, protests, or celebrations of any kind in public places in the city are also prohibited. Section 144 has also been imposed in the Shivamogga, Udupi, Kalaburagi districts of Karnataka.

The hijab controversy first took shape on January 1, when six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing headscarves or hijab. This was followed by some Hindu students turning up in saffron shawls in protest, even as the government insisted on a uniform norm.

According to the lawyers appearing for the petitioner girls from Udupi district, the matter pertaining to the Hijab case has been listed for Tuesday as serial No.1 and the court may spell out the operative part of the verdict from 10.30 am onwards.

The full bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice J M Khazi was constituted on February 9 on a petition filed by girls from Udupi who prayed that they should be allowed to wear Hijab even inside the classroom along with the school uniform as it was part of their faith.

The full bench of the High Court has been hearing the case on a day-to-day basis since February 10.

In its interim order, the bench asked the state government to reopen the educational institutions, which were hit by the agitation, and restrained students from wearing Hijab and saffron scarves in the classroom till the final order is delivered.

(With PTI Inputs)

