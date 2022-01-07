CBI files murder charges against 6 UP Policemen in Kanpur businessman death case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE According to reports, the businessmen demanded to know why they were being questioned and the six policemen in the team beat him up so badly that he died.

The CBI on Friday filed charge sheets against six Uttar Pradesh policemen in the murder case of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta.

The chargesheets were filed against SHO Jagatnarayan, Sub Inspector Akshay Kumar Mishra, Sub Inspector Vijay Yadav, Sub Inspector Rahul Dubey, Head Constable Kamlesh Singh Yadav, Constable Prashant Kumar.

Manish Gupta, who had mysterioulsy died at a hotel in Gorakhpur during a police raid was allegedly beaten to death by the accused policemen, said reports.

On the night of September 27, Manish Gupta a businessman from Kanpur, had gone to Gorakhpur with his two friends and was staying at a local hotel when a police team raided their room.

According to reports, the businessmen demanded to know why they were being questioned and the six policemen in the team beat him up so badly that he died.

A video clip from the hotel's CCTV footage shows the cops dragging Manish Gupta's seemingly lifeless body into the lift.

The Gorakhpur police had later claimed that Gupta was injured when he fell down while trying to flee.

The state government received a great deal of flak for the incident and apart from financial compensation, Manish Gupta's wife Meenakshi has been given a government job.

ALSO READ: Gorakhpur: Second incident of murder within 72 hours as waiter Manish gets lynched over dispute

ALSO READ: Yogi Adityanath meets family of slain Kanpur businessman, assures them full justice

Latest India News