Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Gorakhpur: Second incident of murder within 72 hours as waiter Manish gets lynched over dispute

Not long after the murder of a real estate businessman, another heinous crime has surfaced in UP Gorakhpur, this time in the form of lynching from the Ramgarhtal Police station area. This is the second incident in 72 hours in the city.

Incidentally, this victim, in this case, is also named Manish. The deceased, 25-year-old Manish Prajapati was a waiter and a resident of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. He used to work as a waiter at Purab Model Shop on Deoria Bypass Road, just 200 meters away from Ramgarhtal police station. When he was not given free liquor, some miscreants beat him to death. The incident of vandalism and assault on the model shop has been captured in CCTV.

Free liquor dispute

Some miscreants started beating Manish last evening for not giving them free liquor. The liqour shop was located just 200 steps away from Ramgarhtal police station. All the miscreants started beating 25-year-old Manish Prajapati. During this, the waiter Raghu, who came to the rescue, has also suffered serious injuries at the time of the incident.

Model shop waiters Munna Lal Gupta and Ramji Jaiswal said that some people were already drinking alcohol. Meanwhile, there was a dispute with the victim on asking for liquor. People drinking alcohol called from mobile and called some people. After this, the miscreants who came in the number of 15 to 20 started vandalizing the model shop and in this incident waiter, Manish and waiter Raghu were seriously injured. He was taken to BRD Medical College for treatment, where Manish died.

The waiter died during treatment

Manish suffered serious injuries during the incident and upon being taken to BRD Medical College, he died during treatment. Police teams deployed to search for the accused. SP City Sonam Kumar said that a forensic team has been deployed at the spot. Teams have been set up to trace the accused. The forensic team has conducted an investigation on the spot. Several teams along with SWAT and surveillance have been deployed to arrest the accused. Soon the accused will be caught and legal action will be taken against them.

Also Read: Six cops charged with murder of Kanpur businessman in Gorakhpur