3 members of family killed in Gorakhpur road crash; one injured

A man, his wife and their daughter died on Wednesday, while the couple's five-year-old son was injured when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with an auto rickshaw near a village here, police said.

Kushinagar residents Farukh Ansari (35), his wife Naghma (29), daughter Noorjahan (8) and son Faizal were on the two-wheeler when the crash took place on the Pipraich-Gorakhpur road near Jungle Subhan Ali village, they said.

Ansari, Naghma and Noorjahan died on the spot, while Faizal is hospitalised and stated to be stable, SHO, Pipraich, Suryabhan Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and police are searching for the auto driver, he said.

