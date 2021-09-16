Indore woman dances at traffic signal for Instagram video; cops issue notice

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SCREENGRAB Indore girl dances on traffic signal

A woman in Madhya Pradesh landed herself in trouble after she danced at a busy intersection in Indore. A video of the woman's dance has gone viral on social media, which shows her running across the road to a zebra crossing as cars slowed to a halt after the traffic signal turned red. At the beginning of the clip, the girl also filmed herself at a public place without a mask - something which several social media users criticised her for.

According to the girl, identified as Shreya Kalra, she had filmed the video for her Instagram profile. However, the same has not got down well with the local police, who have now issued a notice to her for violating traffic rules.

The traffic department appealed to the youth to be safe and sound, while the DSP also asked youngsters to do only those activities for entertainment that prevent harming others or themselves.

The video was shared on Kalra's Instagram account nearly three days ago and showed onlookers and commuters watching the woman dance at the traffic signal.

According to the details, the video was filmed at Rasoma Square in Indore.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has ordered authorities to initiate action against the woman.

Also Read | Delhi couple harassed, threatened by drunk men; accused arrested after video goes viral

Latest India News