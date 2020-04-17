Indore: 4 coronavirus infected who ran away from quarantine zone arrested at Morena border

Four out of 8 coronavirus infected persons who ran away from the quarantine zone located in Indore's Rajendra Nagar area have been arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police at Morena border. As per reports in total 8 COVID-19 positive patients ran away on April 15 during the evening hours by jumping over the hotel wall.

Three of these people were arrested yesterday by the police while 4 more have been arrested today.

"All these 4 infected had travelled via truck from Indore to the Morena border crossing Devas, Bhopal and Gwalior," confirmed DIG Harinarayanchari Mishra.

The search continues for the 1 infected who has still managed to stay on the run.

