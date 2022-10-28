Friday, October 28, 2022
     
IndiGo plane's engine catches fire during takeoff at Delhi airport | WATCH

Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight 6E-2131 was taxiing and emergency was declared due to the suspected fire in one of the engines.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari | New Delhi
Updated on: October 28, 2022 23:30 IST
IndiGo flight 6E-2131 (Delhi to Bangalore) grounded at
Image Source : ATUL BHATIA, INDIA TV IndiGo flight 6E-2131 (Delhi to Bangalore) grounded at Delhi airport after a suspected spark in the aircraft

A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight 6E-2131 was grounded at the Delhi airport on Friday after one of the engines caught fire.

In a video that surfaced on social media, spark was seen coming out from one of the engine's side.

An aircraft operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bangalore) experienced a technical issue while on take-off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the takeoff and the aircraft returned to the bay. All passengers & crew are safe and an alternate aircraft is being arranged, IndiGo said.

The A320 aircraft was taxiing and emergency was declared due to the suspected fire in one of the engines. The aircraft experienced an engine stall during take-off roll. There were more than 180 people on board, the source said.

More to follow.

