Auto rickshaws, taxis fare hiked in Delhi. Check new rates

The Delhi government on Friday approved revised fares for auto rickshaws and taxis in Delhi.

According to the revised fares, the metre down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 kilometre for auto-rickshaws has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30, while the per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from Rs 9.50 to Rs 11.

For taxis, the per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from Rs 14 to Rs 17 for non-AC vehicles and from Rs 16 to Rs 20 for AC vehicles.

The last revision in the auto-rickshaw fares happened in 2020 while that for taxi which includes black-and-yellow taxi, economy taxi and premium taxi happened nine years back in 2013.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had received many representations from the auto-rickshaw and taxi associations and unions on the issue of hike in fares.

