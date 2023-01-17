Passenger opens Tiruchirappalli bound IndiGo flight's emergency exit door; What happened next? DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : @JOSHIPRALHAD/TWITTER IndiGo flight

IndiGo airlines: These days several Indian airlines have been facing a series of controversies due to their mismanagement and inaction towards passenger misconduct. At the latest, a passenger opened the emergency door on December 10, last year, when it was stationed at the airport.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the incident was reported on the Chennai-Tiruchirappalli IndiGo flight and added it had taken note of the incident.

However, the statutory body did not reveal the identity of the man involved in the incident but added that prima facie "it was opened accidentally". Luckily, the man's action did not affect any lives as flight 6E-7339 hadn't taken off. "The incident was duly reported. It appears that the passenger opened the RH emergency exit door by mistake while the aircraft was still on the ground," an official told the news agency ANI.

"The crew moved in swiftly and all appropriate action to restore airworthiness such as reinstalling the door, and pressurisation checks were carried out before the flight was cleared for departure. No safety protocol was compromised with," it added.

Airline controversies continue

Earlier, a passenger found a "stone" in her in-flight meal on an Air India plane. Sarvapriya Sangwan, whose Twitter profile identifies her as a journalist and prestigious Ramnath Goenka, Red Ink awardee, complaint about her recent trip wherein she found a stone while travelling from an Air India flight (AI 215) from Delhi to Kathmandu on January 8.

It is worth mentioning that Air India has been facing flak from its customer and social media users for a similar case wherein Shankar Mishra, urinated on his co-passenger, allegedly in an inebriated condition on November 26 last year. Although the main accused was arrested earlier this month, the airline had to release an official statement regarding the mismanagement of the incident. It acknowledged that the case would have been handled in a better and more swift way.

