Embarrassment for Air India continues as fresh 'drinking', 'urinating' incidents emerge, DGCA fumes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Air India urination row continues: Air India, which has been facing severe backlash following the "urination" row on its flight, has again landed in a controversy, wherein it did not take appropriate action against two similar incidents. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-- a regulatory body-- two incidents occurred on a Paris-New Delhi flight on December 6, last year, where two passengers misbehaved with their co-passenger.

In the first incident, the DGCA noted that a passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory, was drunk and didn't listen to the crew. In another incident, a passenger allegedly urinated on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger when she went to the lavatory.

"Airline has been lackadaisical and delayed"

According to a statement released by the DGCA, the concerned airline didn't report the incident until the airline regulatory body sought the incident report from them on January 5. "After perusal of the reply submitted by Air India through email dated January 6, prima facie it emerges that provisions related to the handling of unruly passengers as per DGCA CAR Section -3, Series-M, Part-VI have not been complied with," the press release said. DGCA said It has been noted that the response of the airline has been "lackadaisical and delayed".

Show Cause Notice to Air India manager

In the latest development, the DGCA has sent Show Cause Notice to the airline manager and asked for the reason for not taking swift action in the two bizarre cases. It said that the Body will permit two weeks to reply to the notice sent to the Air India manager.

"In view of this, DGCA has issued Show Cause Notice to the Accountable Manager of M/s Air India as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations. However, to follow the principles of natural justice, they have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to DGCA and based on that further action will be taken," the release said.

Air India urination row continues

It is worth mentioning that Air India has been facing flak from its customer and social media users for a similar case wherein Shankar Mishra, urinated on his co-passenger, allegedly in an inebriated condition on November 26 last year.

Although the main accused was arrested on Saturday, the airline has to release an official statement regarding the mismanagement of the incident. It acknowledged that the case would have been handled in a better and more swift way.

Also Read: Police arrest accused Shankar Mishra who peed on elderly woman

Latest India News