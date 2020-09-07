Stunning image of express train in 2nd largest brackish water lagoon in the world, courtesy Indian Railways

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Indian Railways captures bird's eye view of express train. (Representational image)

The Indian Railways has snapped a spectacular stunning photo showcasing a bird's eye view of an express train travelling along the Chilka Lake. Taking to Twitter, Railways posted the photo saying, stunning spectacle! A bird's eye view of an Express train winding its way beautifully along the Chilka Lake, the largest coastal lagoon in India and the second largest brackish water lagoon in the world.

The Indian Railways has really travelled miles frrom the past, with big leaps in innovations, passenger experience and redefininig railways to attract more and more passengers. Railway has also learnt a lot on unveiling the beauty of train travel using social media to make people witness the perks of hidden jems of this mode of travel.

Image Source : INDIAN RAILWAYS A bird's eye view of an Express train, posted by Indian Railways.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage