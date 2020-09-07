Monday, September 07, 2020
     
  4. Stunning image of express train in 2nd largest brackish water lagoon in the world, courtesy Indian Railways

Stunning image of express train in 2nd largest brackish water lagoon in the world, courtesy Indian Railways

The Indian Railways has snapped a spectacular stunning photo showcasing a bird's eye view of an express train travelling along the Chilka Lake.

New Delhi Updated on: September 07, 2020 17:33 IST
Indian Railways captures bird's eye view of express train.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Indian Railways captures bird's eye view of express train. (Representational image)

The Indian Railways has snapped a spectacular stunning photo showcasing a bird's eye view of an express train travelling along the Chilka Lake. Taking to Twitter, Railways posted the photo saying, stunning spectacle! A bird's eye view of an Express train winding its way beautifully along the Chilka Lake, the largest coastal lagoon in India and the second largest brackish water lagoon in the world.

The Indian Railways has really travelled miles frrom the past, with big leaps in innovations, passenger experience and redefininig railways to attract more and more passengers. Railway has also learnt a lot on unveiling the beauty of train travel using social media to make people witness the perks of hidden jems of this mode of travel.

India Tv - Indian Railways stunning photos, Express train

Image Source : INDIAN RAILWAYS

A bird's eye view of an Express train, posted by Indian Railways.

