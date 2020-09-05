Railways issues full list of 80 new special trains to be run from Sep 12: Check departure, arrival station

Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Railways issues full list of 80 new special trains to be run from Sep 12

The Indian Railways on Saturday announced that it will run 40 new pairs (80 special trains) from September 12 for which reservation or booking of seats-birth will start from September 10. These trains will be in addition to 230 trains that are running already. Railways CEO said that they have decided to operate 80 more special trains from September 12 and reservations for these will open on September 10. The CEO added that the national transporter will monitor special trains and wherever there is demand for a train or the waiting list is long, the Railways will run a clone train.

As for running trains for candidates appearing in various exams across the country, Yadav said: "We will run trains whenever there is request from the state governments for exams and other such purposes."

On a question about the Supreme Court order to remove about 48,000 shanties along the tracks in the national capital within three months, Yadav said: "Immediate action for removing garbage along the tracks will be taken jointly by the Delhi government and the Railways in accordance with the top court's orders."

The Railways suspended operation of its trains following the nationwide lockdown from March 25. The Railways then subsequently started operating Shramik Special trains from May 1 to transport stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, students and tourists. The Railways launched 15 pairs of special air-Conditioned trains from May 12 and 100 pairs of time-tabled special trains from June 1.

Here's the list of 80 new special trains (40 pairs) to be run from September 12

