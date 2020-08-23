Railways to construct new line connecting Char Dham sites Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Railways to connect Char Dham sites Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Soon, crores of devotees will be able to travel to holy Char Dham sites Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath via Indian Railways. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal shared the information on Twitter saying, Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway is going to make the Char Dham Yatra easy for crores of devotees. Devotees will be able to travel by rail to visit Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath, and Kedarnath situated in the holy plains of Uttarakhand."

Char Dham yatra via Indian Railways | Key highlights

Railways is going to connect the Char Dham sites in Uttarakhand through a 327-km long line.

Railways will build 4 rail lines to connect the Char Dham sites Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath, and Kedarnath.

A railway line will connect Gangotri and Yamunotri while another railway line will connect Badrinath and Kedarnath.

The upcoming railway line will pass through Dehradun, Pauri, Garhwal, Chamoli, Rudra Prayag and Uttarkashi.

However, the cost of the project has not been revealed so far. Neither there is any information on its completion time.

