Image Source : PTI (FILE) Indian Railways to resume services of Shatabdi, Duronto and Humsafar trains – FULL LIST

The Northern Railway will soon begin operations of four Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express and Humsafar trains to ease the movement of passengers. Passengers with confirmed tickets will only be allowed to travel and all Covid-19 related protocols will be followed. Four Shatabdi Express and one pair each of Hamsafar and Duronto will begin services from April 10.

List of Shatabdi, Duronto and Hamsafar trains:

02013/14 New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi Express Special (Daily)

04051/52 New Delhi to Daurai Shatabdi Express Special (Daily)

04053/54 New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi Express Special (Thursday)

02046/45 Chandigarh to New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special (Except Wednesday)

02265/66 Delhi Sarai Rohilla to Jammu Tawi Duronto Express Special (Tuesday, Friday, Sunday / Wednesday, Saturday, Monday)

02349/50 Godda-New Delhi Humsafar Express Special (Monday/Tuesday) (Services to begin from April 8)

Meanwhile, the national transporter has started services of 71 unreserved trains from April 5.

