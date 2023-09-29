Indian Railways changes timings of THESE passenger trains | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Indian Railways' East Central Railway has revised the timings of some of the passenger trains running on the Bihar route. A total of 18 passenger trains were rescheduled which operate from the Danapur and and other Railway Division of the East Central Railway. These changes include updates to the arrival and departure times of trains, as well as alterations to the routes of several trains. According to the railway authorities, the new timetable will come into effect from October 1.

Full list of revised timings:

Train number 13236 Danapur-Sahibganj Express will now depart at 5:25 am instead of the previous time of 4:50 am.

Train number 13402 Danapur-Bhagalpur Express will now depart at 4:20 am.

Train number 15528 Patna-Jayanagar Express will now depart from Patna at 5:00 pm.

Train number 12350 New Delhi-Godda Express will reach Kiul at 4:55 pm and depart at 5:00 pm.

Train number 18625 Purnia Court-Hatia Express will now depart from Purnia at 1:25 am instead of 2:50 pm. It will arrive in Patna at 9:50 am and depart at 10:00 am.

Train number 13023 Jaynagar-Howrah Express will now depart at 6:35 pm instead of 7:47 pm.

Train number 14004 New Delhi-Malda Express will reach Kiul at 4:00 pm and depart at 4:05 pm.

Train number 03261 Fatuha-Buxar Passenger will now depart from Fatuha at 4:20 pm instead of 5:00 pm.

Train number 03268 Patna-Kiul Passenger will now depart at 9:50 am instead of 9:25 am.

Train number 03612 Sasaram-Patna Passenger will reach Patna at 11:20 am instead of 11:30 am.

Train number 03376 Buxar-Patna Passenger will reach Patna at 11:40 am instead of 11:45 am.

Train number 03354 Gaya-Patna Passenger will arrive in Patna at 9:35 pm.

03620 Sasaram-Ara Passenger will arrive in Ara at 10:35 am instead of 11:20 am. It will also reach Ara at 12:55 pm instead of 1:10 pm.

Notably, there have been partial changes in the timings of some other trains as well.

Railway announced other changes as well

Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will now run on all days of the week except Wednesday.

The Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will run daily, except Tuesday.

The Bapudham Motihari-Patliputra MEMU Intercity train will now run daily.

The Fatuha-Hilsa MEMU Passenger Special will now run daily.

The Ranchi-New Giridih Express will also run daily.

There have been changes in the route of the Anand Vihar-Agartala Tejas Rajdhani Express.

The Dhanbad-Patna Express, Danapur-Jaynagar Express, and Rajendra Nagar-Saharsa Express will now run daily.

