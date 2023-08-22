India TV Opinion Poll: 'Is usage of words indicating caste and religion on vehicles justified?'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Opinion poll

Caste and religion-specific words or stickers on vehicles are very common in India. However, it is prohibited under Section 179 (1) of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, still, people put a number of stickers and slogans/caste-based names on their vehicles. Unfortunately, those who put such names or logos on their vehicles ignore the guidelines or are not aware of the norms.

In accordance with the law, the Gautam Budh Nagar and the Ghaziabad Traffic Police launched a special drive and issued challans to more than 1,000 vehicles bearing 'caste and religion-specific words or stickers'. The action was part of a 10-day special drive that commenced on August 11 and ended on Sunday.

India TV also asked for public opinion on the same. While majority thought it to be wrong, a few thought it is not illegal to write the same on the number plates. While 78% opted for No, 18% said Yes and only 4% couldn't decide

Latest India News