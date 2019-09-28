Image Source : GOI IAF pilot couple fly together in lead-up to 87th Airforce Day

In the lead up to IAF's 87th foundation day, an Airforce couple flew together for the first time. Squadron Leaders Sneha and Ravish Kumar flew Sarang helicopters at an air show organised at Vadodara base on September 27.

As per rules of the Air Force, husband and wife cannot share the cockpit, so, Squadron Leader Ravish flew helicopter-3 while Sneha flew helicopter-1.

Sneha is the first woman member of the Sarang Helicopter team.

The IAF also displayed the operations of the elite 'Garud' commandos which included 'engine running operations from an AN-32 aircraft' and slithering operations from helicopters.

The paratroopers of the Akash Ganga team demonstrated the parajumps and the Garud Commandos performed an Assault landing from AN-32 and which emphasised how to attack the enemies by entering their territories.

The Airforce also displayed different types of missile systems and radars which portray the combat readiness of the IAF.

The Indian Air Force will celebrate its 87th foundation day on the October 8th. The role of the IAF has increased in the last few months with Narendra Modi government showing political intent to use air power to tilt the strategic balance in India's favour on both eastern and western fronts.