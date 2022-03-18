Friday, March 18, 2022
     
PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, other leaders extend Holi wishes to nation

PM Modi, several Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, extended Holi greetings to the nation.

New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2022 8:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Holi and wished that the festival brings every colour of happiness in the their lives.

Several Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, also greeted people on Holi.

"Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours, which is a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every colour of happiness in your life," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

