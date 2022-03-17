Adityanath's three-day Gorakhpur visit from today, to lead Holi processions after two years

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath waves at supporters during a public meeting at Sidharth Nagar, in Gorakhpur, Tuesday, March 01, 2022.

Firebrand BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will arrive in Gorakhpur today on a three-day visit. This will be his first visit to the stronghold after the party's mega win in the just held assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. As per the schedule, Adityanath will lead the 'Holika dahan' procession in the evening. He will also take part in the Bhagwan Narsingh Holikotsav shobha yatra.

These events were not held in Gorakhpur in the past two years due to the pandemic. Every year, the head of the Goraksh Peeth, drenched in colours, rides Bhagwan Narshingh Rath and exchanges Holi wishes with everyone during Narsingh Shobha Yatra.

Yogi Adityanath, who heads the Peeth after Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avaidyanath, is taking forward the movement of social harmony.

"The Narsingh Shobha Yatra named after Lord Narsingh, who killed demon king Hiranyakashyap, was started in 1945 by Mahant Digvijaynath, the predecessor of Yogi's mentor Mahant Avaidyanath and since then has continued till date," Dwarika Tiwari, the temple secretary, said.

On the occasion, Yogi Adityanath sports sunglasses and a raincoat before setting off on yatra on a motorised chariot, fitted with a saffron flag. The yatra passes through the busy Sarrafa market via the narrow lanes of the city where it is greeted by locals by colours and rose petals. The procession is joined in by a large number of BJP and RSS leaders and workers. It covers a distance of 5 km and culminates at the temple. Later, Yogi Adityanath attends a function with eminent citizens where 'Phagua'-- singing of holy songs, is a major attraction. Before the yatra, he also participates in 'Holika dahan'.

"This is the occasion when devotees get direct opportunity to play colours with Peethadeeshwar," a BJP leader told news agency IANS, adding that for all these years Yogi had been leading the procession as local MP and head priest and "it was in 2018 that he joined the procession as the Chief Minister".

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been made in Gorakhpur in view of Adityanath's visit. Adityanath contested his first-ever Assembly election from the Gorakhpur Urban and won by a huge margin of more than 1.03 lakh votes. He is all set to sit at the helm of affairs in Uttar Pradesh for another five years.

Latest India News