Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh extends curfew till May 31

Curfew in the state of Himachal Pradesh has been extended till May 31 in wake of the growing coronavirus cases. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on coronavirus lockdown said after the Centre's guidelines for lockdown 4.0 were announced. Himachal Pradesh has followed Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in becoming the fouth state to extend restrictions till May 31.

