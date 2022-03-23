Follow us on Image Source : PTI IT department conducts searches at multiple premises of Hero MotoCorp

The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple premises of Hero MotoCorp as part of a tax evasion investigation against the country's largest two-wheeler automobile company.

As per sources, the office and residence of promoter Pawan Munjal and premises linked to the top officials of the company were also covered in this search.

Offices and residential premises of chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal in Gurugram, Haryana, Delhi, and a few other locations were covered, sources said. A team of officials of the department looked at financial documents and other business transactions of the company and the promoters.

