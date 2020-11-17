After Madhya Pradesh, Haryana mulls law against 'love-jihad'

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Haryana mulls law against 'love-jihad'

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said a strict law will be enacted to control 'love-jihad' cases. A committee will be constituted to draft this law.

The Home Minister held the first meeting with higher officials and decided that a discussion on the issue will also be held with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Home Minister said with the enactment of this law, strict action will be taken against any person who is found in religious conversion by pressuring, tempting someone or is involved in any kind of conspiracy or try to do so in the name of love.

Vij said the state will also study the laws made by other states.

The Himachal Pradesh assembly had last year passed a bill against conversion by force, inducement or through marriages solemnised for the "sole purpose" of adopting a new religion.

"We are mulling bringing a law against 'love jihad' in Haryana," Vij had s

aid while replying to a calling attention notice drawing attention towards the Ballabhgarh Nikita Tomar murder case.

"Anyone can marry anyone, anyone can fall in love with anyone. But if there is a conspiracy of changing religion by trapping someone in love, then it is very important to stop that conspiracy. We will take whatever steps required for it," he had said.

If anyone is instigated for changing religion, it will not be tolerated, Vij had said, claiming that many cases of "love jihad" are surfacing.

