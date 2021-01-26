Internet, SMS services suspended in parts of Haryana

Image Source : FILE/PTI Internet, SMS services to be suspended in parts of Haryana

Internet and SMS services will be suspended in parts of Haryana to check misinformation, in view of violence in Delhi during the farmers' tractor rally on Tuesday.

The services will remain suspended in Sonipat, Palwal, and Jhajjar districts till 5 pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, authorities in Haryana have sounded a high alert in the state and said anyone taking law into one's hands will be dealt with strictly, after a tractor march meant to highlight farmers' demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital on Tuesday.

In the wake of events which unfolded in neighbouring Delhi, Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar was in touch with senior officials of police and civil administration keeping a close eye on the situation, official sources told PTI.

The DGP said all Commissioners of Police, Range ADGP/IGs and district Superintendents of Police have been asked to be on a high alert mode to deal strictly with rioters and miscreants.

Additional force has also been deployed in sensitive areas. Besides, the intelligence wing of the police is also monitoring the entire situation, he said.

