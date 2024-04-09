Haryana: Five towers declared 'unsafe' for habitation in Gurugram, demolition order issued

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Five towers have been declared unsafe at the Chintels Paradiso complex in Gurugram's Sector 109.

The district administration in Gurugram has taken action to demolish five towers deemed unsafe for occupancy at the Chintels Paradiso complex. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav issued an order permitting the demolition of towers D, E, F, G, and H within the residential society in Sector 109. The decision was prompted by a request from the builder via email to the deputy commissioner, urging the immediate evacuation of these towers in preparation for demolition.

Five towers declared unsafe

These towers were declared unsafe for habitation on the basis of audit reports submitted by an IIT Delhi team to the administration. Six floors of Tower D of Chintels Paradiso society had collapsed partially on February 10, 2022, leading to the death of two women residents. Since then, the site has been a matter of dispute between the builder and residents.

"Permission is allowed for the demolition of towers D, E, F, G & H of Group Housing Society namely M/s Chintel Paradiso Pvt Ltd, Sector-109, Gurugram, subjected to the compliances of policy/guidelines of the concerned departments," the order said.

Decision taken after builder's e-mail

Yadav, in response to the builder's e-mail, said the matter was discussed by a committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Hitesh Kumar Meena and representatives of the departments concerned.

"It is pertinent to mention here that this permission does not provide immunity from any other applicable state/central law/act/policy related to the subject work. In case of any lapse/mishappening/carelessness at the site, you will be solely responsible and relevant action will be taken accordingly. Further, you will submit the fortnightly report along with compliances to the concerned," the order stated. It should be noted here that Meena has confirmed the issuance of the demolition order.

(With PTI inputs)

