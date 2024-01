Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hemant Soren's ED questioning is underway, and ruling MLAs are to meet Governor shortly

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reached the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hament Soren to question him in the ongoing money laundering probe. There is buzz that Soren could be arrested by the federal agency following the questioning. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in the capital city of Ranchi.