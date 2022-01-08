Saturday, January 08, 2022
     
Gujarat man spends Rs 7 lakh on pet dog's birthday flouting Covid norms, 3 booked

A video had gone viral earlier of Chirag alias Dago Patel celebrating his pet dog's birthday at Madhuvan Green Party Plot in Ahmedabad. Several people were seen gathering at the stage, without wearing masks and not following Covid norms.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Ahmedabad Updated on: January 08, 2022 16:04 IST
gujarat dog party, dog birthday party
Image Source : @ANI

 Reports suggested that the man had spent over Rs. 7 lakh for the event. 

The Gujarat Police on Saturday arrested three for flouting Covid norms at a dog's birthday party under the Epidemic act. 

The Gujarat Police had seen the video and arrested three people who arranged the party.  Reports suggested that Chirag had spent over Rs 7 lakhs for the event. 

Gujarat on Friday reported at 5,396 new Covid-19 cases. Gujarat's chief minister Bhupendra Patel urged city and district administrators to continuously monitor infected patients, both in home isolation and those admitted to hospitals, the release stated.

