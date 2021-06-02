Image Source : ANI UP: 7 dead, 14 injured as roof collapses after cylinder blast in Gonda village

Seven people lost their lives and 14 others were injured after the roof of a two-storey building collapsed due to a cylinder blast in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, news agency ANI reported. The deceased include three children.

The incident took place in Tikri village in the Wazirganj area on Tuesday night. Villagers launched a rescue and relief operation soon after they learned about the tragedy. The injured persons are currently undergoing treatment at the Public Health Centre in Nawabganj.

"14 people were trapped after the roof of the house collapsed. Seven people have died including three children and two women," Gonda SP Santosh Kumar Mishra said.

