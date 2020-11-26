Image Source : PTI/FILE GHMC polls: Asaduddin Owaisi dares PM Modi to campaign in Hyderabad

AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign in the old city of Hyderabad for the upcoming elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

"You (BJP) bring Narendra Modi to the old city and campaign here. We will see what happens. Bring the Prime Minister himself, why are you bringing others," he said while addressing a public meeting last night.

"Bring him (PM Modi). Organise his meeting here and we will see how many seats you will win," Owaisi added.

He also accused the BJP leaders of trying to damage 'brand Hyderabad' with their speeches.

Hyderabad is considered a bastion of the Owaisi family. Asaduddin Owaisi is representing Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha since 2004. Between 1984 and 2004, his father Salahuddin Owaisi won every general election from the seat.

Senior BJP leaders are campaigning in Hyderabad for the upcoming polls. Those who have visited the city include Bangalore South MP Tejaswi Surya, Union minister Prakash Javadekar and Smriti Irani.

Notably, the BJP has released the campaigners list which includes Union Home minister Amit Shah, party's national president JP Nadda, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Earlier on Tuesday, Surya, also the BJP youth wing president, claimed that the entire of south India will be 'saffornised' with the BJP winning elections beginning with the GHMC polls. On Wednesday, Smriti Irani slammed the ruling TRS over the recent floods here asking how 75,000 'encroachments' thrived in the state capital. She also accused the TRS of having a "corrupt alliance" with the AIMIM.

Elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will be held on December 1. The counting of votes for the poll would be taken up on December 4. There are 150 wards in all in the corporation, and the mayor’s post is reserved for a woman this time.

In the 2016 elections, Owaisi's AIMIM had won 44 seats. The TRD had pocketed 99 seats while the BJP secured just 4 seats. The TDP and Congress won two seats each.

