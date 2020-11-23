GHMC polls: Asaduddin Owaisi faces protest by women voters over distribution of Rs 10,000 flood aid

Image Source : PTI Asaduddin Owaisi faces the public ire during door-to-door GHMC election campaign in Hyderabad.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday faced the public ire during the campaigning for the upcoming local bodies elections in Hyderabad. When Owaisi went to meet the locals in his constituency, a group of elderly women started protesting and raised slogans against him.

Owaisi represents Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha. Owaisi was participating in a door-to-door election campaign in his home constituency to seek support for party candidates in the upcoming municipal corporation election.

The protesting women said that they didn't get any relief from the government during the floods earlier this year. "We didn't get relief money. They provide money to their families only," an elderly woman said.

The Telangana Rashtriya Samiti government in Telangana had promised to provide Rs 10,000 financial assistance to each family whose house was inundated in the recent floods in the state.

Elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will be held on December 1. There are 150 wards in all in the corporation, and the mayor’s post is reserved for a woman this time.

