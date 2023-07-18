Gangster Deepak Boxer escaped from India through Donkey Routes. What is it?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gangster Deepak Boxer after being brought to India

The Delhi Police on Monday filed a charge sheet against gangster Deepak Pahal alias Boxer in a court and accused him of running organised crime. Boxer was declared a "proclaimed offender" on December 9, 2020 the police said. However, he was arrested on April 15, 2023, following his deportation from Mexico in April this year, it said.

Reports suggest that the gangster took the Donkey route to escape India after killing a Delhi-based builder on August 23.

What is Donkey route?

'Donkey routes' is also known as a human trafficking ring which sends people from India o Western countries involving life-threatening dangers and inhuman conditions for months together. According to Delhi Police officials, the 250-page charge sheet details how Boxer embarked on his 90-day journey from Kolkata to the US on fake documents and a passport issued under a fictitious name, Ravi Antil, from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh on an address in Moradabad.

His escape route

The gangster was first provided fake ID, then he was issued a passport in Bareilly. He travelled atleast eleven places before reaching Mexico. He started from Bareilly, followed by Kolkata, Dubai, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Suriname (South America), Port of Spain, Panama City, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guaeemala and then finally Mexico.

Latest India News