Former Himachal minister G S Bali passes away

Former Himachal Pradesh minister Gurumukh Singh Bali passed away in New Delhi on Friday night. He was 67. Bali was born on July 27, 1954 in Kangra.

A senior Congress leader, Bali breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Friday night, his son Raghubir Singh Bali informed in a Facebook post on Saturday morning.

"With a very sad heart, I have to inform everyone that my respected father and your beloved Shri GS Bali Ji is no more. Last night he breathed his last at AIIMS, Delhi. My father always used to say that, "Whether GS Bali lives in this world or not, he will always be in the hearts of his people. Even though my father is no longer in this world, but his ideals and guidance will always stay alive in our and your hearts forever," said Raghubir in his post.

In a Facebook post, he said Bali's body would be brought to Himachal Pradesh and kept for 'antim darshans' for the public.

Leader of opposition in state Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri expressed grief on Bali's demise. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the demise of Senior Congress leader GS Bali.

"The news of demise GS Bali, a senior member of Congress family is saddening. He always respected the ideology of the Congress party and carried it forward in different roles. My condolences to his family and loved ones.

He was elected as MLA from Nagrota Bagwan four times in a row in 1998, 2003, 2007 and 2012. Bali had held various important portfolios like Transport, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Technical Education in the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet.

