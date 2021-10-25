Himachal govt bans trekking, mountaineering activities following deaths due to heavy snowfall

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The trekkers started their trekking from Rohru to Burua village in Kinnaur district on October 17 and were stranded at area Burua Kanda top due to snowfall in the region.

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday announced that all trekking, mountaineering activities in Kinnaur district are banned due to heavy snowfall in the region.

The announcement comes after at least three trekkers, out of a group of 13, died following heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh. According to the information provided by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Monday, the incident was reported from the Kinnaur district of the state.

"Three trekkers are dead while 10 of them have been rescued. The dead are lying somewhere at around 15000 feet. ITBP team is reaching to the spot today to search the bodies," said ITBP.

The deceased have been identified as Rajendra Pathak, Ashok Bhalerao and Deepak Rao.

