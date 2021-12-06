Can't stoop to Digvijaya's level: Jyotiraditya Scindia on Congress leader's 'betrayer' jibe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

A war of words erupted between Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh after the former addressed a public meeting at Raghogarh in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh. Raghogarh is the home turf of Digvijaya Singh.

Addressing his first rally in Digvijaya's pocket-borough on Saturday, Scindia, without naming his ex-colleague in Congress, said the former was not interested in politics and had no passion for development. During Scindia's rally, several Congress workers, including the son of a former MLA, joined BJP.

Digvijaya, a Rajya Sabha MP, addressed two gatherings on Saturday in Guna and Vidisha district wherein he termed the Scindia family as 'traitors'. “Scindia took advantage of Congress and later joined BJP. He also took our MLAs with him by distributing money. History will not forgive traitors. The generations to come will remember the betrayers,” said Digvijaya, who belongs to the Raghogarh royal family, while addressing a rally in Mundela village in the Vidisha district.

Responding to Digvijaya's 'betrayer' jibe, the Union Minister said he cannot stoop to the level of the Congress leader, who is habitual of making such statements.

"He is a veteran leader. This is his habit. I don't want to expose him and don't want to stoop to his level. Something must have hurt him that he went to this level despite being old and mature in politics," Scindia said on Sunday night.

The BJP leader, who was in Mungaoli town of Ashok Nagar district, said he will maintain the level of the Scindia family despite Singh's provocation.

Scindia had resigned from Congress and joined BJP in March 2020. His move resulted in the collapse of the Kamal Nath government just 15 months after its formation, paving the way for the saffron party to storm to power which it lost in Assembly elections in December 2018.

Latest India News