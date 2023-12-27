Dense fog affects railway movement, 25 trains delayed | Full List

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Dense fog affects railway movement

As dense fog blankets Delhi affecting visibility in several areas, 25 trains were reported to be running late. About 31 flights, including international ones, were delayed at the Delhi airport due to the fog and low visibility, according to airport authorities. The arrival of 25 trains was also delayed due to foggy conditions, officials said. The visibility was reduced to Delhi- Safdarjung-50; Delhi (Palam)-125 respectively.

On Tuesday, according to the IMD, the minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, and the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 378 at 4 pm. Humidity levels oscillated between 59 per cent and 100 per cent. The weather office predicted mainly clear skies with dense to very dense fog in the morning for Wednesday and Thursday.

ALSO READ: Dense fog affects air services at Delhi airport, 35 flights delayed

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi's maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. Dense fog affected visibility in several areas and the air quality was in the 'very poor' category. Image Source : INDIA TVList of trains delayed

Latest India News