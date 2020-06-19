COVID treatment rates capped in Delhi private hospitals. Details inside

Image Source : AP Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has capped rates for the treatment of coronavirus in the Delhi hospitals.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has capped rates for the treatment of coronavirus in the Delhi hospitals. Home Minister Amit Shah constituted a committee under Member of NITI Aayog to fix rates charged by Private hospitals in Delhi for isolation beds, ICUs without ventilator support and ICUs with ventilator support.

The committee has recommended Rs 8000-10000, 13000-15000 and 15000-18000 including PPE costs for isolation bed, ICUs without and with ventilator respectively to all hospitals as compared to the current charges of Rs 24000-25000, 34000-43000 and 44000-54000 (excluding PPE cost).

As per the directions given by Home Minister in a series of meetings chaired by him over the last few days in regard to COVID19 situation in Delhi, house-to-house health survey in 242 containment zones of Delhi was completed yesterday. So far, a total of 2.3 lakh people have been surveyed, MHA informed.

ALSO READ | Delhi-NCR tremors signal strain energy, strong earthquake cannot be ruled out

ALSO READ | Heavy load of coronavirus found in seafood, meat sections of Beijing wet market

http://vidgyor.com#0_rv93jqqj

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage