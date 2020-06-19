Heavy load of coronavirus found in seafood, meat sections of Beijing wet market

Image Source : AP Beijing seafood market reports new coronavirus cases.

Heavy traces of coronavirus have been found in meat and seafood sections in China's Beijing market. The latest outbreak of coronavirus in China has emerged in Beijing which is reporting over 20 new cases of the infectious disease.

Symptoms of virus shown by people traced in the seafood market were earlier before those who showed symptoms in Xinfadi Food Centre dealing in seafood, aquatic product stalls, and mutton section.

Explaining the reason behind the survival of the virus, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Wu Zunyou said that low temperature and high humidity may be the cause for virus outbreak in seafood markets, but an investigation is underway.

China reports latest genome sequence of COVID-19 to WHO in 7 days

China took a week for its CDC to share the coronavirus genome sequence in the Beijing outbreak with the World Health Control (WHO) and publish it on GISAID after its second outbreak on June 11. However, previously, the country took 16 days to report traces of virus when its first outbreak in Wuhan.

It took a week for China's CDC to share the #coronavirus genome sequence in the #Beijing outbreak with @WHO and publish it on #GISAID after its second outbreak on June 11. It took 16 days for China CDC to do the same in #Wuhan. https://t.co/fgvI153tPf pic.twitter.com/FJRPNmYS6B — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 19, 2020

The United States FDA has said it was aware of reports that China will begin testing foods (particular produce, seafood and meat) for COVID-19. There is currently NO evidence of the transmission of COVID-19 through food and there are no known or suspected cases linked to food.

