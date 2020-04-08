Delhi Police ASI tests positive for coronavirus, shifted to AIIMS

Panic gripped in a Delhi police residential colony in Kalkaji after an assistant sub-inspector tested coronavirus positive. The society where the ASI lived has been sealed.

A top police officer of south-east Delhi told IANS, "The coronavirus positive ASI is 49-50 year old. He has been quarantined at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). His family members have been put in isolation at home. "

A resident of the Kalkaji society said, "The ASI was on leave for several days. He was showing symptoms of cough and fever. When tested he was found to be coronavirus positive."

Top officers at Delhi Police headquarters have been informed about this. As a precautionary measure, entire police residential colony has been sealed. Nobody is allowed to go inside.

A south-east police officer said the entire police department is with the family of the ASI, who is posted with Delhi Police Traffic department.

A top police officer confirmed to IANS that a an ASI posted with the traffic department has found to be coronavirus positive. "He was admitted to AIIMS on April 7 and the rest of the family has been quarantined," he said.

This is the first case of a Delhi Police personnel testing positive for coronavirus.

