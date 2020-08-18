IMD issues orange alert in Delhi for next 3 days; heavy rains on forecast

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Monsoon clouds hover in the sky above the Raisina Hill during rains in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 17, 2020.

A fresh spell of rains drenched the national capital on Monday, resulting in water-logging in some parts, with the weatherman predicting an increase in the intensity of showers over the next two days. According to the civic bodies, water-logging was reported in Kalkaji, New Friends Colony in southeast Delhi, Madhu Vihar in west Delhi and parts of north and northeast Delhi. Water-logging also led to traffic congestion in the evening hours.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an “orange” alert for the city for the next three days with moderate to heavy showers likely expected. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting center of the India Meteorological Department, said the monsoon trough has once again shifted towards the north and will remain close to the national capital over the next three days.



"Moderate rains are expected until Thursday. Also, there are chances of one or two spells of heavy rains," he said.

The IMD said a low-pressure area has also developed over northeast Madhya Pradesh and southeast Uttar Pradesh, which will further intensify the convergence of moisture-laden southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal.

On Monday, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 23.2 mm rainfall.

The Lodhi Road and Ridge weather stations recorded 24.9 mm and 6.4 mm precipitation respectively.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 115.6 mm rainfall against the normal of 149.2 mm in August so far, a deficiency of 23 per cent.

Overall, it has recorded 434.2 mm rainfall, two per cent more than the normal of 425.3 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.

Orange alert for Maharashtra's Kolhapur and Satara today

An orange alert has been sounded for Kolhapur and Satara districts in western Maharashtra as well, for Tuesday with the prediction of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in ghat areas, a Met department official said on Monday.

A forecast of light to moderate rains is made for Pune and adjoining areas of the district for the next two days, he said.

Meanwhile, water levels of Krishna, Warna and Koyna rivers in Sangli district have risen due to continuous rains, officials said, adding that residents have been put on alert

Massive floods had caused widescale damage in Sangli and Kolhapur districts last year during monsoon.

"Light to moderate rains are likely to take place in Pune and adjoining areas on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain activity in the district will increase as moderate rains are predicted on Thursday and Friday," said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.

In Sangli district, very light to light rains are predicted for the next two to three days.

Meanwhile, Pune city recorded light rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Due to good rainfall in catchment areas of Warasgaon, Temghar, Panshet and Khadakwasla dams, which provide water to Pune city, the collective water storage has risen to 25.82 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic Feet), which is 88.57 per cent of their total capacity.

"As the Panshet dam filled to its capacity, water will be released at the rate of 2,000 cusecs," a district official said.

In Sangli and Kolhapur districts, water is being released from Koyna, Warna, Chandoli and Radhanagari dams.

"The water is currently being released from Almatti dam (in north Karnataka) at the rate of 2.5 lakh cusecs," said an official.

The water level of Krishna river which flows through Sangli district was at 35.4 feet while the water level of Panchaganga river at Rajaram weir in Kolhapur district was at 38.9 feet.

