Delhi records 1,575 new coronavirus cases; lowest in 3-months

Delhi recorded 1,575 new coronavirus infections on Thursday. However, with these fresh cases the total caseload of national capital has reached 6,01,150, crossing 6-lakh mark. Meanwhile, the positivity rate, which was 15 percent in mid-November when the city was reporting over 7,000 COVID-19 cases per day, fell to 2.5 percent. For the eight consecutive day, the positivity rate is recorded below 5 percent.

These relatively low number of new cases on Thursday came out of 64,069 tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Honorary emeritus scientist at ICMR and former AIIMS dean, Dr N K Mehra said, "The constant decline in positivity rate is a very positive change. It might be because the virus is losing its virulence - ability to infect or damage the host."

The continues dip in the coronavirus cases comes weeks after Delhi government increased fine for not wearing masks in public places.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday tweeted, "The positivity rate in Delhi today is 2.46%. Since November 7, the positivity rate is gradually decreasing. In the last 14 days, active cases have reduced to half of 18,753. The third wave is finally fading, but it is not over yet. I urge you all to take all precautions and stay safe!"

Meanwhile, 61 fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,874 while the positivity rate dropped to 2.46 per cent, adding that the average death rate of the past ten days stood at 2.27 per cent.

The fall in daily cases here is significant as it is the lowest since August 31, when 1,358 fresh incidences were recorded.

