Last metro will start at 10 PM on Diwali: DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has issued a statement that the last metro train service will start at 10 PM on October 27. The timing of the services has been changed due to Diwali.

Meanwhile, other services will run as usual for the rest of the day. The trains will deport from the terminal stations from 6 AM onwards on all lines and 4:45 AM on Airport Express Line.

(With inputs from ANI)

