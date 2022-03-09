Follow us on Image Source : PTI Announcement of Delhi MCD election dates deferred; AAP, Cong question move, blame BJP

Delhi State Election Commission on Wednesday deferred announcing the schedule for municipal polls after it received a communication from the Centre in this regard. The move prompted Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to question whether the central government can "direct" any EC to delay or cancel elections. Opposition was also raised from the Congress party accusing both BJP and AAP of trying to postpone municipal corporation polls fearing defeat.

State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava was scheduled to announce the dates for the MCD polls at a press conference at 5 pm. However, Srivastava told reporters, "I have received some communication from the central government at 4.30 PM, so I am not able to announce the dates right now". He said it will take other five-seven days to announce the dates for the municipal elections.

In a tweet, Kejriwal targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him whether he would not conduct elections in the country now. "Can central govt 'direct' any EC to delay/cancel any elections? Under which provision? Are these 'directions' binding on EC? Why is EC buckling under pressure? Modiji Ab Is Desh Mein Chunav Bhi Nahi Karayenge ?," he said.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said the BJP and the AAP were trying to postpone the elections fearing defeat, as his party has been getting overwhelming support from the people of Delhi for its ongoing District Congress Committee conventions.

He demanded that the Delhi Election Commission ensure that the MCD elections are held on time, and in a free and fair manner.

At the press conference, the state election commissioner said the Central government perhaps desires 'reorganization of MCD'. "Maybe they could re-unify the three corporations, so we have to think over it, and then announce MCD poll dates. We will examine their advice," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

