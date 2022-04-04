Delhi wakes up to warm morning, IMD issues 'Heatwave' alert for coming days

Monday, April 04, 2022
     
Strong surface winds have been predicted today in the daytime with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius. The weather bureau has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Tuesday (April 5).

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2022 12:05 IST
Highlights

  • Delhi woke up to a warm morning on Monday morning.
  • The minimum temperature settled at 19 degrees Celsius.
  • IMD has predicted a heatwave for the coming days from April 6 to April 10.

The national capital woke up to a warm morning on Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 19 degrees Celsius. However, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a heatwave for the coming days from April 6 to April 10. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius on April 7 and 8 and 41 degrees Celsius on April 9 and 10.

For the plains, a "heatwave" is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A "severe" heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Today's temperature is said to be normal for this time of the year. The relative humidity stood at 34 per cent. 

Strong surface winds have been predicted today in the daytime with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius. The weather bureau has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Tuesday.

(With PTI Inputs)

