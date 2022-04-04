Delhi wakes up to warm morning, IMD issues 'Heatwave' alert for coming days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi wakes up to warm morning, IMD issues 'Heatwave' alert in coming days

The national capital woke up to a warm morning on Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 19 degrees Celsius. However, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a heatwave for the coming days from April 6 to April 10. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius on April 7 and 8 and 41 degrees Celsius on April 9 and 10.

For the plains, a "heatwave" is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A "severe" heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Today's temperature is said to be normal for this time of the year. The relative humidity stood at 34 per cent.

Strong surface winds have been predicted today in the daytime with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius. The weather bureau has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Tuesday.

