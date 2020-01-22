Visibility drops below 50 metres as dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR; trains delayed, flights diverted

Image Source : AP Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR; 22 trains delayed

Delhi and its surrounding national capital region (NCR) woke up to yet another cold day on Wednesday with dense fog engulfing several areas across the national capital. Dense fog triggered traffic snarls at several places across the city in the wee hours today. The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 7 degrees Celsius in the morning. Meanwhile, as many as 22 trains were delayed due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "dense to very dense fog was observed over Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, East UP and Bihar at 0530 hours IST today. Visibility recorded at 0530 hours IST of today (in meters): Patiala, Bikaner, Churu, Hissar, Delhi, Baharaich, Gorakhpur and Patna - 25 each; Lucknow - 50."

According to an official at the Delhi Airport, at least 5 flights were diverted from Delhi's IGI Airport on Wednesday due to bad weather conditions. The captain was not trained to land under CAT III (low visibility) conditions, he said.

When the runway visual range (RVR) is minimum 200 metres, then only that pilot -- who is trained in instrument landing system Category 3A (CATIIIA) -- can land the aircraft. If the RVR is minimum 50 metres, then a pilot who is trained in using CATIIIB landing system can land the aircraft at the airport.

#WATCH Delhi: A dense layer of fog covers the national capital this morning. Visuals from Sarita Vihar. pic.twitter.com/njvMgHhRXF — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020

Delhi: The national capital wakes up to dense fog this morning. Delhi is recording a minimum temperature of 7 degree Celsius this morning. pic.twitter.com/0nnUq5EooO — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Tuesday predicted dense to very dense fog over parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.

"Dense to very dense fog very likely in some parts over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and Dense fog in isolated parts over Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar during next 2 days," the IMD stated in its bulletin.

"Due to likely prevail of strong low level westerly winds from 23rd January, dense fog unlikely in most parts of north and central India from 22nd-23rd night/morning," it said.

The meteorological department also said that cold day conditions are very likely in isolated parts over Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours and it will improve thereafter.

It also predicted a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh.

