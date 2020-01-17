Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi receives light rains; dense fog predicted in next 48 hours

Delhiites on Friday woke up to continuous light rains in some parts of the national capital, which lead to a drop in mercury, bringing the minimum temperature down to 9 degrees Celsius. However, the incessant rains did not bring a respite in the pollution levels as the overall air quality index remains in the 'poor' category. Meanwhile, 12 trains have been delayed in the Northern Railway region due to low visibility caused by dense fog.

The hailstorm across the northern plains has led to the plummeting of mercury in the national capital. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy sky today with moderate to dense fog in the next 48 hours.

According to IMD, a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation way lying over central Pakistan and the neighbourhood, bringing scattered rain to the north and parts of central India.

Delhi: The national capital woke up to a cold morning today, with parts of the city receiving light showers and drizzle. The city is recording a minimum temperature of 9 degree Celsius today. pic.twitter.com/AE6smHW2Nx — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

At 9.5 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled two notches above normal while the maximum was 16.4, three notches below normal, a Met official said. On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 17 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Very light rain may be witnessed in isolated parts of the city.

However, despite the rain, the pollution levels in the national capital increased slightly as the overall air quality index touching 281 in the 'poor' category against Wednesday's 218 in the same category.

According to SAFAR, a central forecast body, an improvement in the air quality to the moderate-to-lower end of the 'poor' category is expected by Friday. AQI is likely to be at the higher end of the category on Saturday., according to the SkyMetweather.

An air quality between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe".

Capital's popular market place Chandani Chowk witnessed a 'very poor' AQI of 302 while Mathura road saw 285. While adjoining Uttar Pradesh's Noida recorded a similar 'poor' air quality with the AQI standing at 276.

12 Delhi-bound trains delayed

Due to intense fog in several parts of northern India, 12 Delhi-bound trains have been delayed on Friday.

According to the northern railway, the Katihar-Amritsar Express was delayed by six hours, followed by the Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Sapt Kranti Express delayed by three hours and 45 minutes.

Even the Gorakhpur-Hissar Gorakhdham Express and Raxaul-Anand Vihar Sadbhawana Express were running behind schedule by three hours and 30 minutes.

The Barauni-New Delhi Vaishali Express was delayed by two hours and 45 minutes, Varanasi-New Delhi Mahanama Express was behind its schedule by two hours and 40 minutes, the Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express and Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sapmark Kranti were delayed by two hours.

On Thursday, 12 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Delhi-NCR wakes up to light rains; temperature dips to 9 degrees C

ALSO READ | Delhi Traffic Police issue advisory in wake of Republic Day parade rehearsals. Check routes to be avoided