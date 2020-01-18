Dense fog engulfs Delhi; 20 trains running late

Image Source : INDIA TV Dense fog engulfs Delhi

A layer of dense fog early on Saturday morning engulfed the national capital affecting flight operations. 20 Delhi-bound trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) report, dense fog was observed in the isolated pockets of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh. The weather forecast agency also predicted a thick blanket of fog will be seen in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Odisha.

The visibility is recorded 200 meters in Delhi-NCR with a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 17 degrees Celsius. However, the air quality improved to the "moderate" category after Delhi received light rains on Friday. According to AQI, "Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 179 and PM 10 at 163, both in the 'Moderate' category, in Safdarjung area."

An air quality between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe".

Yesterday, light rains showered some parts of Delhi and the national capital regions causing a dip in the temperature. The overall air quality index remained in the 'poor' category.

The hailstorm across the northern plains has led to the plummeting of mercury in the national capital. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy sky today with moderate to dense fog in the next 48 hours.

