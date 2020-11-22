23 anti-smog guns, 150 tankers in Delhi to combat dust pollution

Image Source : AP FILE

The Delhi government has installed 23 anti-smog guns at key intersections and construction sites across the city in a bid to combat dust pollution. A total of 150 water tankers have been deployed for sprinkling water, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said. PWD officials have been instructed to sprinkle water on trees, road and on the construction sites to fight dust pollution.

"According to the report given to me by the PWD, 23 anti-smog guns have been installed at different areas of Delhi and 150 tankers have been deployed for sprinkling water. I have also instructed the PWD officials to increase the number of tankers further so that all the key roads of Delhi can be covered. If necessary, we will install more anti-smog guns as well at the key intersections of Delhi," Rai said.

This year, the Delhi government has launched a massive anti-pollution campaign - 'Yuddh Pradushan Ke Viruddh' - which is being led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rai. On November 5, the Delhi government had banned the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the city till November 30. The National Green Tribunal had also imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight.

The major 13 places, declared as pollution hotspots by the Delhi government, are Jahangirpuri, Narela, Ashok Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Dwarka, Mundka, Rohini, Wazirpur, Okhla, Bawana, Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh and R.K. Puram

Latest India News