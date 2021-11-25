Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi air pollution: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 5,000 aid for workers after ban on construction

Highlights Delhi govt will deposit ₹5,000 in workers' bank accounts after ban on construction activities

The Supreme Court on Wednesday re-imposed the ban on construction activities in and around Delhi

The ban on entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services will continue till Dec 3

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that the Delhi govt will deposit ₹5,000 in the bank accounts of affected workers in view of a ban on construction activities due to rising air pollution in the national capital. This comes on the day the Supreme Court of India re-imposed the ban on construction activities in and around Delhi.

“I have given an order today to deposit Rs 5,000 each in bank accounts of construction workers in view of a ban on construction activities due to air pollution. We will also provide compensation to workers for their loss according to their minimum wages,” Delhi CM told reporters.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday has said the government has decided to reimpose the ban on construction and demolition activities following the Supreme Court order in this regard.

He said instructions have been issued to the Labour Department to prepare a plan for providing financial assistance to workers affected by the ban.

"We have decided to ban construction and demolition activities again from Thursday. The reimposition of the ban will cause inconvenience to workers. So, we will provide them with financial assistance. We have directed the Labour Department to prepare a plan in this regard," Rai told PTI.

The ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services will continue till December 3. However, "CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27," Rai said.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday reimposed the ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR until further orders. Non-polluting construction activities such as plumbing work, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry are allowed.

The apex court had also asked authorities to use funds collected as labour cess for the welfare of construction workers to provide them subsistence for the duration of the ban.

The ban on construction and demolition activities was lifted on Monday in view of an improvement in the air quality and inconvenience caused to workers.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government decided to resume physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions and reopen government offices from November 29.

ALSO READ: Pollution: SC re-imposes ban on construction in Delhi-NCR, asks states to pay affected workers

Latest India News