Delhi may see over 5 lakh coronavirus cases by July end, says Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that by the end of July 2020, it is expected that there will be 5 lakh cases of coronavirus in Delhi for which there will be a requirement of 80,000 COVID-19 beds.

Manish Sisodia said, "by June 15, there will be 44,000 cases and 6,600 beds will be needed. By 30 June we'll reach 1 lakh cases and 15,000 beds will be required. By 15 July there'll be 2.25 lakh cases and 33,000 beds will be needed. By 31 July, 5.5 lakh cases expected and 80,000 beds will be needed."

He also said, "officers of Central Government were present at the meeting today and they said that there is no community spread in Delhi as of now so it need not be discussed," Sisodia said after State Disaster Management Authority meeting on COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was tested for coronavirus as he was not feeling well since Sunday afternoon and cancelled all his meetings. He showed symptoms including mild fever and sore throat.

