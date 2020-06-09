Send migrant workers to their native places in 15 days, withdraw cases: Supreme Court

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Migrant laborers walk with their belongings after arriving from Maharashtra state, in Prayagraj, India, Saturday.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set a deadline for Centre, State to facilitate returning of migrant workers to their native places within 15 days. The apex court has also directed Centre to provide additional trains for transportation of migrant workers within 24 hours of states making a demand.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah also directed the authorities to identify and register migrant workers who want to go back to their native places and conclude the exercise, including their transportation within 15 days from Tuesday.

The top court also directed authorities to consider withdrawing all cases against migrant workers for alleged violation of lockdown norms under the Disaster Management Act.

The bench, which posted the matter for further hearing in July, said the schemes for welfare and employment of migrant workers should be publicised adequately.

The top court had on June 5 reserved its order on the suo motu case registered on the plights of migrant workers during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown period.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Record single-day spike of 9,987 COVID-19 cases in India. Tally crosses 2.66 lakh mark. Check state-wise list

ALSO READ | World Bank projects global economy to shrink by 5.2% in 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage