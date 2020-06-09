Crime Branch chargesheet names pistol-man Shahrukh Pathan as main accused in Delhi's Maujpur Chowk riot case

Image Source : FILE PHOTO, DELHI POLICE Pistol-man Shahrukh Pathan named main accused in crime branch chargesheet on Delhi's Maujpur riots.

Delhi crime branch has filed the charge-sheet in Maujpur Chowk riot case and has named pistol-man Shahrukh Pathan as the main accused in the violent clashes. The violent riots at Maujpur Chowk took place after two groups -- one in support of CAA and NRC and the other that was against it.

Initially, the protest was peaceful but soon it became violent and led to incidents of stone-pelting, brick batting, arson, firing and sabotage from both sides.

According to charge-sheet, one person, Vinod, son of Chida Singh, had lost his life in a related incident and a separate case of murder was registered against his killers.

दिल्ली दंगो को लेकर आज 3 चार्जशीट दाखिल करेगी क्राइम ब्रांच, सबसे अहम मौजपुर चौक की है, यहां विनोद नाम के एक शख्स की गोली मारकर हत्या की गई थी 5 लोग गिरफ्तार किए गए थे, यही एक शाहरुख नाम के शख्स ने फायरिंग की थी और हेड कांस्टेबल दीपक दहिया के ऊपर पिस्टल तान दी थी। @indiatvnews — Abhay parashar (@abhayparashar) June 9, 2020

The charge-sheet has named 5 accused persons, including Shahrukh Pathan, who was arrested earlier.

Shahrukh Pathan is the main accused in another case in which he had brandished his gun and shot at Head Constable Deepak Dahiya, in full public view. His illicit firearm, a 7.65 mm pistol along with 2 live rounds, was recovered from him.

Pathan fired several shots and emptied shells that were recovered at the spot. While a charge-sheet has been filed in the Maujpur riot case, three more charge-sheets will also be filed today at around 2 pm today.

The police had earlier registered an FIR under IPC section 49/20 u/s 147/148/149//283/186/188/353/332/323/307/505/120B/34 IPC & 27 Arms Act.

